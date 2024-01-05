Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 37,271 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $12.15.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $492.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

