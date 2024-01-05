SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 127,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 200,452 shares.The stock last traded at $56.05 and had previously closed at $56.18.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.