Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down to $76.89

Shares of Columbia Sportswear gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $76.89, but opened at $75.00. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 56,963 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

