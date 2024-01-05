Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.23. Tilray shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 2,456,557 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

