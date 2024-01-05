SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $82.94

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.94, but opened at $80.87. SouthState shares last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 12,031 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SouthState Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

