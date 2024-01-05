Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.25. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 318,924 shares trading hands.

EXAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $708.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

