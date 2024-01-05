Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $20.27

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $19.77. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 74,015 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,258 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

