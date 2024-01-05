Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Down to $23.76

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.72. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 6,652 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

