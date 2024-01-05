Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down to $131.43

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.43, but opened at $128.09. Illumina shares last traded at $129.56, with a volume of 114,676 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

