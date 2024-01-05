Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $13.23 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $148,288.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.62 or 1.00031308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011583 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010896 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00202987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,695,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,015 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,695,682.09010505 with 13,437,014.70734277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.92936741 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $158,739.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

