Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.47. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 120,748 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $7,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $6,915,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.