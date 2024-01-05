Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.25. Nuvei shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 29,407 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

