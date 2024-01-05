Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $21.18. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 143,930 shares trading hands.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

