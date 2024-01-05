Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.