E&G Advisors LP Takes $207,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $168.35. The stock had a trading volume of 180,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,440. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.