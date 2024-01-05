E&G Advisors LP Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 11,912,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,289,000 after buying an additional 912,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

