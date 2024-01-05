E&G Advisors LP Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.43. 972,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $284.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

