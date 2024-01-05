E&G Advisors LP Sells 510 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 279,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,835. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.