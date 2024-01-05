E&G Advisors LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 487,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,302 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 10,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,357. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

