E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 27,900 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

GJUL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 12,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

