E&G Advisors LP Sells 4,962 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,306. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

