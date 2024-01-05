Geneva Partners LLC Has $508,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $296.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.86 and its 200 day moving average is $279.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

