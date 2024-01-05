E&G Advisors LP Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $176.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.