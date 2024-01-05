McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,784. The stock has a market cap of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

