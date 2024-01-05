Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys 3,498 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FLJP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

