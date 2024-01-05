Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.03. 178,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,863. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

