Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 431 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,007,000 after buying an additional 123,666 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,963. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

