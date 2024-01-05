Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 35,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 35,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,876. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

