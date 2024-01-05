Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 257 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LH. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

