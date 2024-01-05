Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.91% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 144,980 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of XCEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,434. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

