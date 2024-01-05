Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned about 0.21% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 492,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $968.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.