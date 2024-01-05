Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.60 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00011893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $94.60 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.62 or 1.00031308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011583 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010896 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00202987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36839468 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,164,881.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.