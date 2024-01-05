Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.38 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $53.38 million and $5.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002566 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,071,671,838 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

