Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

ADP opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

