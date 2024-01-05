Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,240 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 122,884 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,755,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,631,000 after buying an additional 401,728 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

