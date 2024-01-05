Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $474.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

