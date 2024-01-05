Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $300.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

