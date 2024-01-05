Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,700 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

MRVL opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

