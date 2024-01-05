Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $23,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

AJG stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.