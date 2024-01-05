Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.