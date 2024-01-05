Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $24.91 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.41.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,220.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,029.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

