Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

