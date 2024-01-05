Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,847 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,886 shares of company stock worth $1,216,442. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

