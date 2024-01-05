BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,152 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.