Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

