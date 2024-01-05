13,124 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.85. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

