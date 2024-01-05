UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.26 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. UMA has a market cap of $171.12 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,343,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,825,491 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

