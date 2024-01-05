PegNet (PEG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.44 Million

PegNet (PEG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and approximately $176.05 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.02583194 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $262.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

