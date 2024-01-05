Cheelee Price Hits $15.04 (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $15.04 or 0.00034186 BTC on major exchanges. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $290.98 million and $7.41 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.24974718 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,021,856.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

