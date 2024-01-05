Energi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90,583.65 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $90,583.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00083472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,524,457 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

